Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 235,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

