Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Highway stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 44,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,631. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

