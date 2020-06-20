Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $36.21. 9,060,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 493,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,061,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

