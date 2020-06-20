Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 137,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 116,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

