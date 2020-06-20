Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,672,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,563. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 129,454 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Invitation Homes by 14.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 18.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,764 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

