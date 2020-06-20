JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 990,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JW.A traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.87. 1,864,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.