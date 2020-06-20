Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 3,161,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,833. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.