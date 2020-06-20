Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

