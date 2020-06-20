Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $123,413,000 after acquiring an additional 539,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,760. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,438.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

