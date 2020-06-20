Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of LGRS remained flat at $GBX 129.50 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,028 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.60 ($3.47).

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,436,556.70).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

