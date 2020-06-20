National Grid’s (NGG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGG. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $59.75. 535,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in National Grid by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

