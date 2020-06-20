Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 829,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.85. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

