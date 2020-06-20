News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

NWSA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 4,687,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.47. News has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that News will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

