Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NBL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 17,811,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

