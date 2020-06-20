Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 481,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,174 shares in the company, valued at $452,599.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 77,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 519,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.