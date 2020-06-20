Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 481,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
In related news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,174 shares in the company, valued at $452,599.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 77,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.
