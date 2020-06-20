Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 530.67 ($6.75).
Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 351.60 ($4.47). 580,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $901.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
In related news, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,163.80).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
