Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 530.67 ($6.75).

Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 351.60 ($4.47). 580,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $901.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group will post 5687.0002724 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,163.80).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

