Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.10. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.