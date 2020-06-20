Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,772 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $8,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,353.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 1,253,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 105,311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17,455.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 192,005 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,988,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.54. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

