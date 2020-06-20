Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Short Interest Update

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 924,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,553. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Plantronics by 599.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Plantronics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter worth $7,042,000.

PLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

