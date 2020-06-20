QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.55.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,662,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,894. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.