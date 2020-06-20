Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 789,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,099. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,580 shares of company stock worth $984,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 69.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,991,000 after buying an additional 805,452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 648,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 437,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $19,986,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

