Reviewing AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) & Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carrier Global and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A AAON 13.37% 23.12% 18.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carrier Global and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 7 4 0 2.36 AAON 1 0 0 0 1.00

Carrier Global currently has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than AAON.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrier Global and AAON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.00 $2.12 billion N/A N/A AAON $469.33 million 5.92 $53.71 million $1.02 52.33

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than AAON.

Summary

AAON beats Carrier Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrier Global Company Profile

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

