Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 12.65% 7.45% 0.80% Washington Trust Bancorp 23.81% 12.72% 1.19%

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $324.80 million 1.05 $55.78 million $2.26 6.48 Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 2.12 $69.12 million $3.96 8.19

Washington Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio include commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans for purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also originates residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers commercial equipment leasing and merchant services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 69 banking offices in 48 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

