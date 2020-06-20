Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,732,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,842,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.