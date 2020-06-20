Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 212,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 209,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,064. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.