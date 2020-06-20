SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other SeaChange International news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,168.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 202,557 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

