Short Interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Rises By 24.4%

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 398,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 2,307,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

