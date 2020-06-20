Short Interest in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Grows By 25.6%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

