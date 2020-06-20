Short Interest in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Grows By 25.6%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
In other news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
