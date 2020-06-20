Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,168. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Silgan by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,666,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

