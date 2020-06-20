Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 256,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,298,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 150,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,743. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

