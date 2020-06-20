Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $295,085.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01860609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00109361 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,193,988 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

