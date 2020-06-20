SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 650,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,784. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

