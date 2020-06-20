SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 650,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,784. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
