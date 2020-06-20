SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $170,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

