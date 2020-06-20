Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

RUN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 2,706,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,421. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

