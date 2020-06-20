Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 186 ($2.37) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 183 ($2.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 186 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.86) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.20).

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 148.95 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,508,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.39 ($2.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £161.40 ($205.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($19,104.24). Also, insider Jennie Daly acquired 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £127.70 ($162.53) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,341.10). Insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,270 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

