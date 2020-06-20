Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 1,092,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

