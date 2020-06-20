TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is ($0.11). TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,946,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $279,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 151.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

