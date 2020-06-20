TheStreet Upgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) to C

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 300,570 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

