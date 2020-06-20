UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UFPT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. 32,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,898,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

