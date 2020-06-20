Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 476,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 690.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 135,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 58.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 57.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.