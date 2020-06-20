Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 165,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,808. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.