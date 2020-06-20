VestChain Trading 53.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. VestChain has a market cap of $253.87 million and approximately $124,781.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01860609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00109361 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

