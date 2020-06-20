Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WVE. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 472,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,768. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $373.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.