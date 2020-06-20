WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $14.12 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01860609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00109361 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,252,172 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

