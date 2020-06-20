X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $23,574.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000636 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,923,023,504 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

