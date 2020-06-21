-$1.03 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.39). Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 590.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 6,502,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,239. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

