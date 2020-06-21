1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.448-1.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

FLWS opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

