$103.84 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to announce sales of $103.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $131.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $186.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $783.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $926.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $473.69 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $549.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

NOG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,825,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,609. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

