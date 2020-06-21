$126.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report sales of $126.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.99 million to $126.70 million. Mongodb posted sales of $99.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $527.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.93 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $685.71 million, with estimates ranging from $627.50 million to $752.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,614. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $243.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,969,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,859,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,500 shares of company stock worth $23,945,097. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

