$192.59 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will report $192.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.27 million to $194.90 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $815.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.16 million to $839.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $924.30 million, with estimates ranging from $923.80 million to $924.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NESR. Barclays increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ NESR remained flat at $$6.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

